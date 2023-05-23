Best stylus for the Google Pixel Tablet 2023
Use your Pixel Tablet as a digital notebook.
We've been waiting around for Google to release a new tablet for years, considering the last one to be released wasn't even running Android. Thankfully, the wait is finally over with the arrival of the Pixel Tablet. And while Google doesn't offer a keyboard case, the Pixel Tablet can be transformed into a digital notebook as long as you have a stylus.
When it comes to stylus support, you'll be able to use pretty much anything that features a rubber nib. But where the Pixel Tablet excels compared to other tablets is that it also supports USI 2.0. This is the same standard found across many of the best Chromebooks, allowing for better pressure sensitivity, along with lower latency.
These are the best USI stylus options for the Pixel Tablet
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Staff pick
Penoval might not be a household name, but it definitely should be if you're looking for a great USI stylus. Penoval's USI 2.0 Stylus Pen landed in late 2022 and is made from an aluminum alloy. Battery life is rated for up to 90 hours of usage time, and the cone-like tip makes for a smooth writing or drawing experience.
Clip it on
Lenovo's USI Pen 2 debacle was a bit surprising as the Duet 3 was released without USI 1.0 support and could only be used with this stylus. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue, and we've found that the USI Pen 2 is quite comfortable to use and even sports a built-in clip so you won't misplace it.
You can also get a "traditional" stylus
Best all-arounder
If you've looked at different stylus options in the past, chances are you came across Adonit. The Dash 4 is the company's latest stylus, offering compatibility with multiple devices, in addition to not needing to rely on Bluetooth for pairing.
Wide and comfortable
Studio Neat's Cosmonaut Wide-Grip Stylus has been around for years and remains one of our favorite options. The company designed it "to feel like a dry eraser marker" which will hopefully alleviate any potential hand cramping.
We need more USI 2.0 stylus pens
We can't wait to get our hands on the Pixel Tablet and its accompanying charging speaker dock just to see what the whole package looks like. But if there's one thing that we would have liked to see is a Google or Pixel-branded stylus released alongside the tablet.
A big reason why is due to the lack of options when it comes to USI 2.0 stylus pens. Putting it simply, there are only a handful available, despite the standard being announced back in February of 2022. On the bright side, Penoval's USI 2.0 Stylus Pen is our current go-to and you won't be disappointed with this one. Or, you can just grab one of the best stylus options for any Android phone or tablet.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.