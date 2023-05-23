Best stylus for the Google Pixel Tablet 2023

We've been waiting around for Google to release a new tablet for years, considering the last one to be released wasn't even running Android. Thankfully, the wait is finally over with the arrival of the Pixel Tablet. And while Google doesn't offer a keyboard case, the Pixel Tablet can be transformed into a digital notebook as long as you have a stylus.

When it comes to stylus support, you'll be able to use pretty much anything that features a rubber nib. But where the Pixel Tablet excels compared to other tablets is that it also supports USI 2.0. This is the same standard found across many of the best Chromebooks, allowing for better pressure sensitivity, along with lower latency.

These are the best USI stylus options for the Pixel Tablet

Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen Staff pick Penoval might not be a household name, but it definitely should be if you're looking for a great USI stylus. Penoval's USI 2.0 Stylus Pen landed in late 2022 and is made from an aluminum alloy. Battery life is rated for up to 90 hours of usage time, and the cone-like tip makes for a smooth writing or drawing experience. Lenovo USI Pen 2 Clip it on Lenovo's USI Pen 2 debacle was a bit surprising as the Duet 3 was released without USI 1.0 support and could only be used with this stylus. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue, and we've found that the USI Pen 2 is quite comfortable to use and even sports a built-in clip so you won't misplace it. PCTC USI 2.0 Stylus Pen One of the few This USI 2.0 Stylus Pen from PCTC might seem a bit out there, but considering how few USI 2.0 pens are available, it's still worth a shot. It's also our budget pick of the bunch, coming in a few dollars cheaper than the others on this list.

You can also get a "traditional" stylus

Adonit Dash 4 Best all-arounder If you've looked at different stylus options in the past, chances are you came across Adonit. The Dash 4 is the company's latest stylus, offering compatibility with multiple devices, in addition to not needing to rely on Bluetooth for pairing. Studio Neat Cosmonaut Wide-Grip Stylus Wide and comfortable Studio Neat's Cosmonaut Wide-Grip Stylus has been around for years and remains one of our favorite options. The company designed it "to feel like a dry eraser marker" which will hopefully alleviate any potential hand cramping. Targus Slim Stylus Pen The basics If you're just looking for a basic stylus to use with the Pixel Tablet, it doesn't get much better than the Targus Slim Stylus Pen. Not only is it cheap, but it's actually pretty durable given its size.

We need more USI 2.0 stylus pens

We can't wait to get our hands on the Pixel Tablet and its accompanying charging speaker dock just to see what the whole package looks like. But if there's one thing that we would have liked to see is a Google or Pixel-branded stylus released alongside the tablet.

A big reason why is due to the lack of options when it comes to USI 2.0 stylus pens. Putting it simply, there are only a handful available, despite the standard being announced back in February of 2022. On the bright side, Penoval's USI 2.0 Stylus Pen is our current go-to and you won't be disappointed with this one. Or, you can just grab one of the best stylus options for any Android phone or tablet.