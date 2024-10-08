Act fast — you can get a Samsung tablet for less than $200 right now

Amazon has many deals on Samsung products at the moment, so it's not a surprise to see a Galaxy Tab on sale. What's shocking is the price — just $160 for a Samsung tablet launched in October 2023 sounds too good to be true.

The good news is, it's not a dream. You can buy the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for 27% off its usual retail price on Amazon while this Prime Day sale lasts. This budget tablet doesn't look like its price one bit. Powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 695 processor, it packs 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of storage onboard.

If you want 6GB RAM and 128GB, the Galaxy Tab A9+ also comes in this configuration. It's almost $200 too, although the price drop isn't as big. You still save 22% on it, paying $209.99 instead of the usual $269.99 while Prime Day October 2024 lasts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 4GB/64GB: $219.99 $159.99 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 6GB/128GB: $269.99 $209.99 at Amazon Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for less than $200 with this amazing Amazon Prime Day deal. It slashes the price of the 4GB/64GB variant down to a cheap-as-chips $160, while the 6GB/128GB version is discounted to only $210. If you've been on the hunt for a tablet for your kids, this is it.

✅Recommended if: You need a large cheap Android tablet to consume media and do light gaming.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a powerhouse of a tablet that can run heavy games.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ was launched only a year ago back in October 2023. comes with expandable storage in the form of a microSD slot. The Android tablet also sports four stereo speakers for loud and crisp audio. It isn't the most powerful tab in the world, but it's definitely good enough for everyday moderate use.

Camera specs are so-so, with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. A device like this isn't made for photography, however, so you can let that slide. It comes with Android 13 out of the box, which can be upgraded to Android 14 right away. Samsung's tablet OS lets you use multiple windows, which is great for productivity.

The 15W charging speed is nothing to write home about, but the battery is generous, to say the least. You get a gigantic 7,040mAh cell in the Galaxy Tab A9+. This should easily last you a few days with light use. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great starter tablet for kids or teenagers.