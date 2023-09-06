Get 75% off Disney Plus with this limited time streaming deal

This morning, Disney Plus announced that they were launching a limited time offer that would slash 75% off the first three months of the ad-supported Basic plan, sending the price crashing down to just $1.99 per month.

With the upcoming price increase (scheduled for next month) and the imminent crackdown on password sharing, it's been a while since we've received good news from Disney Plus, which might be why the streaming service chose this particular moment to launch the deal. The limited time offer is only available to new and returning subscribers and it'll run until September 20th. When the first three months are over, the Basic plan will increase to $7.99 per month.

Alongside the 75% off deal, Disney Plus has also unveiled their new Duo Premium plan, an ad-free tier that gives you both Disney Plus and Hulu for $19.99 per month.

Disney Plus is the streaming home to loads of popular content, from blockbuster films like The Little Mermaid to original series like Star Wars' Ahsoka and the new season of Loki (coming October 6th). The Basic plan gives you access to it all, plus titles from Pixar, National Geographic, and beyond.

You also get to enjoy much of this content in 4K UHD, and you can create up to seven separate streaming profiles with the Basic plan. Not too shabby for just six bucks.

Again, the deal is set to expire on September 20th, so don't wait too long to sign up.