Compare how the Elite Active 65t compare to the original 65t and decide which one is best for you. Right now Best Buy has the Elite Active 65t earbuds on sale for $69.99. This deal is available in three different colors: Titanium Black, Copper Navy, and Red Copper. The earbuds normally go for around $100 at Best Buy and other retailers including Amazon, and today's deal is the best price we've ever seen on brand new versions. This is even better than some refurb deals we've seen, actually, so it's a great low price. The deal is only good through the end of the day.

Listen up Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds titanium black The earbuds have Bluetooth, up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours total using the charging case. Also rated against sweat and dust. Work with voice assistants. This price available in three different colors. $69.99 $100.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

The Elite Active 65t earbuds are an upgrade over the basic Elite 65t. The Active in the name denotes exactly what they're doing, giving you some protection for a more active lifestyle. They have built in water resistance and dust resistance with an IP56 rating, which means you can use these at the gym or while outside without worry about ruining them. It also comes with a selection of earbud tips to ensure you get the perfect fit. These things should not be falling out of your ears even when you're running or working out.

You'll also get up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge with the earbuds. The case carries some extra charge so you can get a total of 15 hours before you ever need to plug in. One fault of the Jabra earbuds lineup is that you can't use the two earbuds completely independently. The left earbud is always dependent on the right one, although you can use the right one alone if you want. But Jabra has a big focus on the quality of the audio and wants the earbuds to be used together anyway. You'll even get a customizable equalizer available through the app that lets you personalize your music.

The earbuds are covered by a two-year warranty from Jabra.