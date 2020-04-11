Looking for ways to stay entertained while stuck indoors over the next few weeks? For a limited time, Sirius has its SiriusXM Select streaming service on sale giving you the chance to score a year-long membership for just $60! This deal gets even better though, as Sirius is also throwing in an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker free-of-charge so you can listen to the service anywhere in your home.

A year of access to SiriusXM would normally cost a little over $200, but today's deal saves you more than $140 off that cost and throws in the Echo Dot for free — normally valued at $50 itself. Even if you're unsure of whether you like SiriusXM yet, this deal is worth grabbing considering it's like paying only $10 for the service on top of the Echo Dot's price.

Sounds Like A Deal SiriusXM 12-month membership with free Echo Dot speaker SiriusXM is offering a 1-year membership to its Sirius Select streaming service at the discounted price of $60, and you'll even score a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker in the process (valued at $50). $60.00 $253.88 $194 off See at SiriusXM

You'll just want to remember to end your subscription once six months has passed if you decide the service isn't for you. Otherwise, you'll remain a member and be charged its regular $16.99 subscription fee per month. Canceling before six months has passed will cause an early termination fee to be charged to your account.

The SiriusXM Select tier is one of the best streaming services SiriusXM offers. Not only will you gain access to world-class news and 24/7 comedy channels, but you'll also be able to listen to every MLB and NBA game, NHL games, college sports, even PGA Tour coverage. There are dedicated channels for weather and traffic so you never have to wait 'til 5 past the hour for your favorite radio station to get to it.

Looking for more ways to stay entertained from the comfort of your own home? Even more streaming services are offering free trials and free access right now to keep you busy and informed during the next few weeks. You can score a free 7-day Sling TV trial, start watching Disney+ for free, or grab a month of Netflix for — you guessed it — free. You can find even more free trials here.