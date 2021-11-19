If you're looking to score some major savings on a wearable, now is the time. There are some excellent Black Friday Android smartwatch deals up for grabs, including the Fitbit Versa 2 for just $120 at Walmart. That's $80 off the regular price, so don't miss out.

While it's not the latest model in the Versa lineup, this is bound to be one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals you'll find this year. It's packed with features that fitness enthusiasts will love. It's also got enough smartwatch features to create a well-rounded experience at an incredibly low price.

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with a stunning AMOLED display, Amazon Alexa, Fitbit Pay, and smartphone notifications. You also get activity/health tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and on-screen workouts. Depending on your usage, the battery will last for nearly a week. Users will appreciate the sleek and stylish design that makes it an ideal smartwatch for daily wear.

You'll be able to get this deal from other retailers as well. For example, you'll find the discounted Fitbit Versa 2 for $120 at Verizon. There are similar deals available at Amazon and Best Buy, too.

Save $80 with this Fitbit Versa 2 deal