If you're looking to score some major savings on a wearable, now is the time. There are some excellent Black Friday Android smartwatch deals up for grabs, including the Fitbit Versa 2 for just $120 at Walmart. That's $80 off the regular price, so don't miss out.
While it's not the latest model in the Versa lineup, this is bound to be one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals you'll find this year. It's packed with features that fitness enthusiasts will love. It's also got enough smartwatch features to create a well-rounded experience at an incredibly low price.
The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with a stunning AMOLED display, Amazon Alexa, Fitbit Pay, and smartphone notifications. You also get activity/health tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and on-screen workouts. Depending on your usage, the battery will last for nearly a week. Users will appreciate the sleek and stylish design that makes it an ideal smartwatch for daily wear.
You'll be able to get this deal from other retailers as well. For example, you'll find the discounted Fitbit Versa 2 for $120 at Verizon. There are similar deals available at Amazon and Best Buy, too.
Save $80 with this Fitbit Versa 2 deal
Fitbit Versa 2
For all that the Fitbit Versa 2 has to offer, this is a pretty sweet deal that's worth taking advantage of. It has an impressive health and fitness tracking suite as well as several smartwatch features. Whether you're using your watch to make a contactless payment or record a workout, you can do it all with the Versa 2.
When you're looking for a wearable that offers the perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch perks, you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 2. It's still receiving updates and new features, too. The new Daily Readiness Score feature uses key metrics such as activity, sleep, and heart rate variability to help users better determine how to improve their fitness and recovery.
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a smartwatch, this is it. Don't miss the chance to score this unbeatable Black Friday Fitbit Versa 2 deal!
