It's the fastest-selling new IP on PS4 , with over 2.4 million copies sold in its first three days after release. At $40, or $20 off, this is a great time to dive in and check out everything Sucker Punch has to offer.

Black Friday sales are already beginning and there's some stellar, standout first party PlayStation games amidst the deals. Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima released earlier this year to critical and commercial success. It's also the last PS4 exclusive game developed before the recent arrival of the PS5 . Right now, it's available for $20 off the normal retail price, easily the best price you'll find it at for the time being.

Explore the breathtaking beauty of Tsushima island in the latest game from Sucker Punch. As Jin Sakai, you'll fight from the shadows to overthrow the Mongol invaders. The combat is top-notch and who doesn't like petting nice foxes? At $20 off, you shouldn't miss out on this PS4 swan song.

Ghost of Tsushima follows the story of how the Mongols invaded Tsushima island. As one of the few samurai to survive the initial attack, you'll have to undermine the efforts of the oppressors and take back your home. If you have a PS5, the game also has a 60 FPS mode, meaning you can experience the stellar combat at a smooth, consistent framerate that just feels better to play.

In addition to a lengthy main storyline, there's a free online co-op add-on called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends that allows you and up to three friends take on more mythological foes in fantastical tales.

