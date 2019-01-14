One of the biggest draws to the Galaxy Note 9 is its huge, curved AMOLED display. It's a pure joy to look at and one of the best you'll find on any smartphone, but there's one area where it can prove to be a downright hassle — screen protectors.

The curved nature of the Note 9's screen makes most protectors less than stellar options, but when we reviewed the Whitestone Dome Glass protector back in October, we called it "the clear winner" thanks to its excellent durability and straightforward installation process.

Does our experience echo what members of the AC forums have encountered? Here's what some users had to say.

saffy77

Unfortunately, the Whitestone Dome just hasn't been a great experience for me with my Note 9. I have had to replace it a few times using their warranty, which I have to say they've always honoured without any fuss and have sent me a replacement within a couple of days. On each occasion, though, the glue has produced a webbing effect beneath the glass that spreads after a few days; this has...

BigMosely

1.) Yes, bubble free without issue. 2.) Installed since early September 2018. 3.) No issues whatsoever. 4.) Same as #3 , while installation use the provided stickers to avoid any glue running into the earpiece. 5.) Still no scratches or cracks, looks brand new.

Mike_Luchia

Not sure if there is a size difference in the Defender and the Pro but I got the non Pro and the fit is exact. Both the sides and top/bottom are a perfect fit without any overlap nor is there any gap either. This has to be the best fit between case and screen protector I have ever seen in a smartphone.

What do you think? Is the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector for the Note 9 worth it?

