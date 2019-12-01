Now that Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, we're focused and full-steam ahead on finding the absolute best Cyber Monday deals on smartphones and tech gadgets. One of the best smartphone deals we've seen so far for Cyber Monday is this steal on a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ or Galaxy S10, both at discounts of nearly 30%, and BOTH come with free Samsung Galaxy Buds!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the best Android phone for business or personal productivity. With a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen and the S Pen, you will be able to multitask on the go with ease! Plus, this bundle comes with Samsung's great Galaxy Buds!

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still the favorite daily carry of a lot of us here at Android Central for good reason. It has a gorgeous screen with a pinhole camera cutout, reverse wireless charging, and premium sound tuned by AKG. Oh, and you get free Galaxy Buds with this purchase!

Samsung's smartphones went a little under the radar this year compared to the latest from OnePlus, Google, and even Apple, but these are still some of the best smartphones released in 2019. Samsung continues to make the best displays of any company, and it is pushing the form factor with its edge-to-edge screens, camera cutouts, and bezel-less displays.

Both the Note 10+ and the S10 have in-display, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for quickly accessing and securely locking your phone, and both devices can serve to charge other products like your Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch or your Galaxy Buds, or hey, even your friend's phone!

The Note 10+ is the productivity workhorse of the line, with its nearly 7-inch screen and S Pen, whereas the S10's more modest 6.1-inch display. If you are constantly on your smartphone every waking hour for work or school, then we recommend you consider the Note 10+. If you use your phone for less productivity-focused pursuits, then you'll love the S10. Either way, you can't beat these Cyber Monday steals!