All-new Amazon devices were only just unveiled a few days ago and there are already a few great offers to help you save on the purchase. At this point, most of us have old Bluetooth speakers or headphones lying around that we don't use often; now Amazon is offering a 25% discount on the all-new Echo devices when you trade-in an eligible Bluetooth device through October 1.

You'll also receive an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of the device you turn in. That gift card can be used towards your new Echo device or another purchase on Amazon's website, while the bonus 25% discount can be used on the new Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Kids Edition, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, or Echo Plus.

You can also find similar trade-in deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle e-Readers, home security devices, and Fire tablets for a limited time.

Devices eligible for trade-in include older models of the Echo and Echo Dot smart speaker, the Echo Show and Amazon Tap, the Echo Spot, and even Echo Dot Kids Edition models. You could also trade-in select Bluetooth headphones like the Apple AirPods or Bluetooth speakers like the Sonos Play:1. A full list of eligible devices can be found at Amazon.

Trading in a device isn't the only way to save on the new Echo. Amazon is also offering savings of up to $30 off your purchase when you buy two or more Echo devices at once. Add two of the all-new Echo to your cart and use promo code ECHO2PK during checkout to save $30 on the purchase, or add two all-new Echo Dot speakers to your cart and use code DOT2PACK to save $20. This deal is also valid on the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition speakers.

With Amazon Prime Day only two short weeks away, now's a fantastic time to become a Prime member. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to all of Prime's perks, such as free two-day shipping and the Prime Video streaming service. That also lets you shop all the exclusive members-only discounts once Prime Day hits on October 13.