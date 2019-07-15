The HP Chromebook 14 has a 180-degree hinge, HD display, AMD dual-core processor and a low Amazon Prime Day price of just $179. That's one heck of a deal.

The Chromebook 14 from HP will work all day and play all night thanks to its battery-sipping AMD A4 processor. It's one of the best budget deals on a Chromebook we've ever seen.

HP knows how to do Chromebooks. Some of the very best models you can buy are built by the company, and I love my Chromebook X-360. Just as great is the company's budget offering which is one of the first available with AMD's Chrome optimized processor.

You'll love the B&O audio, the bright 14-inch FHD display, and the way the AMD processor chews itself through all your favorite web pages and apps. You'll love the price even more as this is the best Chromebook you're going to find under $200. Whether this is your first Chromebook or a spare to toss into your bag and carry on weekend trips, you'll get everything Chrome has to offer in a sturdy and inexpensive package.

