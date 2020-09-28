The Jabra Elite 85h noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are down to $199.99 on Amazon. This is a $50 drop and a match for the lowest price we've seen since last year's winter shopping season. Not only do these headphones regularly sell for around $250, but they have gone as high as $300 recently as well. You can get this same deal price available in three different colors: Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Copper Black.

Hear what you want Jabra Elite 85h Bluetooth weather resistant noise-canceling headphones titanium black Pick from three different colors at this price. These headphones have a 36-hour battery life with active noise-cancelling on and fast charge. SmartSound responds to the environment and switches on automatically if it detects distracting noises. $199.99 $250.00 $50 off See at Amazon

These headphones were introduced by Jabra last summer and quickly became fine competition in the world of over-ear Bluetooth headphones with excellent noise-canceling. We gave them 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge, and you can read more about it in our review.

You can also see how these headphones compare to some of the models that are top of the line. Compare the Jabra headphones to Sony's XM3 or the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II. While the competition might win out with better active noise-cancelling, neither one can beat the Jabra's battery life.

The headphones use SmartSound, which is active noise-cancellation that can respond to your environment and only turns on when it detects background noise it can block out. You can personalize your audio, too, so SmartSound only gives you what you need when you need it. Even with the active noise-cancellation activated the headphones last for up to 36 hours on a single battery charge. The battery can last 41 hours without active noise-cancellation active. There's also fast charge that gives you five hours after just 15 minutes of charging.

The headphones have eight built-in microphones, and six of them are used to enhance call quality and block out wind and other noise. That's super helpful when using the headphones to receive calls. They are also highly resistant to water and rain.