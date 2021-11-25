Among the best Black Friday smart home deals, you can always count on discounts on Amazon's smart display tablets and security cameras. But for hardcore savings, you can buy an Echo Show 5 bundle with a wide range of Ring Cams.
Among these deals, the excellent new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is $200 ($50 off) with or without the Echo Show 5, so there's truly no reason not to snag one. And for other bundles, the Echo Show 5 adds just $10 to the total price, making it a no-brainer if you need a great outdoor security camera.
Most of these bundles will save you anywhere from $115 to $135, for up to 47% off the list price for each device. Or, if you grab a two-pack of Battery-powered cameras with your Echo Show, you'll save an epic $195 total. You can see the full list of these discounted Echo/Ring bundles at Amazon.
Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Bundle with Echo Show 5 | $135 off
Ring's Spotlight Wired Cam has all the essentials of an outdoor cam, from its wide field of view to color night vision. As long as you have a standard outdoor power outlet, you'll never have to worry about your camera dying and having to climb up a ladder to replace the battery.
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery Bundle with Echo Show 5 | $135 off
Want to shine a light on your yard but don't have a nearby plug to power a security camera? The Spotlight Cam Battery has all the same perks and specs as the Wired model, except you'll need to occasionally swap in a new battery pack. You can even add a solar panel to prolong its lifespan.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro Bundle with Echo Show 5 | $135 off
The Wired Pro uses satellite data to protect your home (yes, really), powering a 3D motion feature that can detect how near or far people are from your home so you only get warned when people get close — avoiding false positives. Motion alerts will activate the floodlights, and intrusion alerts can activate the 110db siren to warn the whole neighborhood of the problem.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Bundle with Echo Show 5 | $115 off
With a 140º 1080p field-of-view, two 3000° Kelvin with 2000 Lumen floodlights for color night vision, a 105db siren, two-way audio, and weather resistance, the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus will efficiently protect your front or backyard.
Ring Spotlight Cam Mount Bundle with Echo Show 5 | $135 off
If you're concerned about someone unplugging and stealing your camera, the mounted version of the Ring Cam is hardwired so there's no way to remove it easily. Otherwise, it's similar in specs to the Wired and Battery versions.
These deals have already begun as of Thanksgiving — Black Friday is more of a state of mind than a fixed date these days — and should continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday on 11/29. Still, stock could very easily run out before then, so if you're looking to start up a secure smart home, now's the time to buy.
