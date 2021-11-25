Among the best Black Friday smart home deals, you can always count on discounts on Amazon's smart display tablets and security cameras. But for hardcore savings, you can buy an Echo Show 5 bundle with a wide range of Ring Cams.

Among these deals, the excellent new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is $200 ($50 off) with or without the Echo Show 5, so there's truly no reason not to snag one. And for other bundles, the Echo Show 5 adds just $10 to the total price, making it a no-brainer if you need a great outdoor security camera.

Most of these bundles will save you anywhere from $115 to $135, for up to 47% off the list price for each device. Or, if you grab a two-pack of Battery-powered cameras with your Echo Show, you'll save an epic $195 total. You can see the full list of these discounted Echo/Ring bundles at Amazon.

Ring Cam / Echo Show bundles up to 47% off for Black Friday

These deals have already begun as of Thanksgiving — Black Friday is more of a state of mind than a fixed date these days — and should continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday on 11/29. Still, stock could very easily run out before then, so if you're looking to start up a secure smart home, now's the time to buy.