Amazon is offering buyers $250 off Samsung's $1000 Galaxy Note 20. That's a 25% savings and a big drop for one of the best phones of the year.

A look at its pricing history shows that while the Note does sell around $1000 on average, the price more often than not hovers around $799 — so you can also think of it as a $50 price savings. Either way, it's still one of the best phones of 2020. You'll find 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on this model, a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, and color options ranging from the uniquely Samsung Mystic Bronze to the seasonally popular Mystic Green shade.

The Note 20 paled in comparison to the Note 20 Ultra when it launched, but reviewing the Note 20 shortly after its launch, Android Central concluded:

The Galaxy Note 20 really surprised me. Going into it, I wasn't sure how to feel about the plastic design and 60Hz display on a 2020 flagship release. But as it turns out, the phone still feels extremely well-made, and that lower refresh rate brings with it some superb battery life. It may actually be one of the best Android phones available today. None of the Note 20's compromises are deal-breakers for anyone but the most discerning of buyers.

If the price has been a deterrent in picking this up, this deal should make it more palatable for people who aren't carrier fans. You can find even more offers for the Note 20 here.