If you've been holding out on buying your first streaming stick or just waiting to upgrade your current device during Black Friday, now is the time to make that purchase. Amazon's already low-priced Fire TV Stick 4K is currently selling for $24.99 — that's a $25 savings for one of the best streaming devices you can buy!

It's pretty amazing how much tech and the number of features that Amazon has been able to fit into this small HDMI dongle. Aside from the crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD picture, the Fire TV Stick 4K is capable of, it also supports other impressive cinema-quality formats. With Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ all in tow, your living room can go from a place you watch your shows to your personal movie theater hotspot.

Not to leave out the audio side of a theater experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K also has Dolby Atmos. This makes anything you watch that is in a Dolby Atmos format a fully immersive experience to make you feel as if you are in the scene of your favorite movies no matter what you like to watch — or where from. You'll have access to over 1 million movies and shows from some of the biggest streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, all at your command.

Save $25 off the Dolby Vision-enabled Amazon Fire Stick 4K