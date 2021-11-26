If you're in the market for a new TV on Black Friday, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a selection of sets with Amazon Fire TV built-in. These TVs are smart out of the box; no dongle required. That means you get access to tons of your favorite apps like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. And with the included Alexa remote, you can just use your voice to open an app or jump right into a show or movie.

Amazon has its 4-series TVs which are entry-level sets and are already pretty affordable with 4K HDR support. However, the Omni series is a bit more premium and comes in larger sizes with hands-free access to Alexa. Fortunately, no matter which you're in the market for, both series are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With more affordable 4-Series sets, you can save up to $140 and 30% off, making these an easy steal. However, if you want to splurge a bit more, the Omni series can be had with discounts up to $160 off depending on the size, and these go up to 75-inches.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV | $140 discount The Amazon 4-Series TVs are affordable 4K sets with Amazon Fire TV built-in, giving you access to tons of apps. You'll also get excellent picture quality thanks to HDR support, and HDMI eARC gives you enhanced audio quality. $330 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV | $150 discount The Omni Series TVs is the best Fire TV experience you can get with support for Dolby Vision on larger models and hands-free Alexa thanks to the TVs built-in microphones. $410 at Amazon

Thanks to Alexa, no matter what Fire TV you get, you can always stay connected to your Amazon smart home products. This way, you can get in on the smart home Black Friday deals and control your devices straight from your TV.

Of course, you can always get a dongle for your current tv, and there are a few Black Friday deals on Fire TV sticks, but there's nothing like having a nice shiny 4K TV with all the AI smarts already built-in for enhanced picture and sound. Plus, while a stick may support 4K and HDR, your TV might not.