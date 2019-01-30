After 12 amazing years with Samsung Electronics America, I have decided to retire from the company on June 1st. As I reflect on my time at Samsung, I am proud of the countless innovative products and solutions that we've delivered to our loyal consumers and customers. It is the people and the partnerships that have made my journey here so rewarding and for that I am truly grateful.

Over the next four months I'll be transitioning leadership to my friend and colleague YH Eom, who has been co-leading the organization with me for the past two years. I look forward to following Samsung's continued leadership and success in the years to come.