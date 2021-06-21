For Prime Day , Samsung is rolling out a very attractive discount that brings the Galaxy Buds Live down to just $110, their lowest price yet. These buds were available in refurbished condition for $70 back in December, but the previous lowest price we've seen for a brand new pair was $124. Considering the Galaxy Buds Live launched for $170, you are getting a pretty great deal here, so if you've been waiting to upgrade your wireless earbuds, now is the ideal time to do so.

If you're looking for the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals , you'll want to consider the Galaxy Buds Live . Samsung launched these earbuds 10 months ago, and their unique design combined with the features on offer makes them one of the best wireless earbuds around right now.

The Galaxy Buds Live deliver outstanding ANC backed by amazing sound, a secure fit that's great for all-day use, three mics for hassle-free calls, and they last six hours on a full charge.

The Galaxy Buds Live stand out for a lot of reasons. The unique bean-shaped design means they don't look like any other earbud in the market today, and while the design doesn't look all that comfortable, they're great for all-day listening. The earbuds nestle in your ear but don't exert a lot of force, so you shouldn't have any issues even after wearing them for over five hours.

Oh, and then there's the colors. You can pick up the Galaxy Buds Live in four color variants: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Red, and Mystic White. The Mystic Bronze version in particular is gorgeous, and I love the hue. The charging case also comes with the same color, and it is easily pocketable.

Another area where the Galaxy Buds Live excel is active noise cancelation (ANC). These earbuds do a fantastic job tuning out the ambient noise in your surroundings, making them a great option for travel or when you're working at a café. You also get excellent sound quality thanks to the AKG-tuned drivers; they're just as good in this area as the costlier Galaxy Buds Pro. The one area where they miss out is water resistance. With just an IPX2 rating, the Buds Live will withstand the occasional splash of water, but aren't ideal for workouts.

With three built-in mics, the Galaxy Buds Live are great for calls, so if you're in a Zoom meetings throughout the day, you should consider these buds. You can pair them seamlessly with your phone, tablet, or Windows or macOS machine, and the earbuds last up to six hours on a full charge. The charging case has a built-in battery that's good for four full charges, so you're looking at nearly 30 hours of battery life before you have to charge the case.

And when you do need to do so, there's wireless charging and a USB-C connector at the back. And if you have a recent Samsung flagship, you can use your phone's reverse wireless charging feature to charge the Galaxy Buds Live case. Overall, the Buds Live are still one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today, and the fact that you can pick them up for $110 makes them a stellar deal for Prime Day.