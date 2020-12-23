Earlier this month, Samsung finally confirmed that it will be bringing the Galaxy Note line's "most well-loved features" to its other devices in its lineup next year. Although Samsung did not specifically mention the Galaxy S21 Ultra, several leaks have claimed that it will be the brand's first non-Note Galaxy phone with S Pen support . Samsung's upcoming flagship has now been spotted in a new FCC filing , which confirms the S21 Ultra can be used with an S Pen (via Android Authority ).

While the phone will have S Pen support, you won't find an S Pen in the box. If you need the S Pen, you'll have to spend extra to buy one. Along with the S Pen, you may also need a special case to hold the S Pen, since the Galaxy S21 Ultra won't have a dedicated slot like the Galaxy Note series phones.

The successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 is expected to debut at Samsung's Unpacked event next month, which is rumored to be held on January 14. As revealed by a massive leak last week, the phone will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Around the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 108MP main sensor, two 10MP telephoto lenses, and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also have a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, IP68 water resistance, and an improved ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.