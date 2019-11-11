A leak that surfaced online last week had suggested Samsung will equip with the Galaxy S11 series phones with larger batteries than their predecessors. Now, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared some new information that claims all the three Galaxy S11 series phones will also sport significantly larger display panels than their predecessors.

The standard Galaxy S11 will apparently feature a 6.7-inch panel, 0.6 inches larger than the Galaxy S10 and just 0.1-inch smaller than the Galaxy Note 10+. On the other hand, the Galaxy S11+ is said to feature a massive 6.9-inch display. The most affordable member of the Galaxy S11 family, the Galaxy S11e is tipped to come with either a 6.2 or 6.4-inch panel. While the Galaxy S11 and S11e will be available in 5G and LTE versions, the largest Galaxy S11 phone will only come in a 5G version.

Blass also clams the Galaxy S11e will have a curved-edge display, instead of the flat panel found on the Galaxy S10e. Since the phone is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch panel, it will likely not be anywhere near as compact either.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S11 series phones at an Unpacked event sometime in February next year. While Blass hasn't confirmed a specific timeframe, a recent rumor had claimed the Galaxy S11 series would be unveiled on February 18, 2020.