The holiday season means we get to enjoy steep discounts on products that we might otherwise have been holding off on. This includes some of the best Chromebooks, such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. And one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals that we've seen so far brings this device down to just $599.

Samsung has already released the second iteration of its Galaxy Chromebook, but we still recommend going with the first generation for a few reasons. These include lower processing power and a display that doesn't really match up with what you might expect from Samsung. Meanwhile, the OG Galaxy Chromebook features a 4K AMOLED touchscreen display, and Samsung includes a stylus that can be neatly tucked away in the bottom frame.