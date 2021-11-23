The holiday season means we get to enjoy steep discounts on products that we might otherwise have been holding off on. This includes some of the best Chromebooks, such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. And one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals that we've seen so far brings this device down to just $599.
Samsung has already released the second iteration of its Galaxy Chromebook, but we still recommend going with the first generation for a few reasons. These include lower processing power and a display that doesn't really match up with what you might expect from Samsung. Meanwhile, the OG Galaxy Chromebook features a 4K AMOLED touchscreen display, and Samsung includes a stylus that can be neatly tucked away in the bottom frame.
With other specs such as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast PCI-e storage, paired with Intel's Core i5 chipset, you'll be able to throw pretty much anything at the Galaxy Chromebook. And you won't have to worry about sacrificing weight, as the Galaxy Chromebook is incredibly thin and weighs in at just 2.29 lbs.
The biggest "catch" that you'll need to be aware of when checking out the Galaxy Chromebook is the battery life. Samsung rates this Chromebook to last for just up to eight hours on a single charge, falling quite short of the competition. But when you find a deal that's this good, you have to be willing to make a couple of sacrifices here and there to get one of the best options.
