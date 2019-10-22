A week after kicking off the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series smartphones, Samsung has now announced that the Galaxy Note 10 beta program is "coming soon." The post on Samsung's Korean Community forums seems to suggest the rollout may begin as soon as later this week.

As noted by SamMobile, Samsung customer care representatives had claimed earlier this month that the One UI 2.0 beta for the Note 10 series would go live on October 21. Earlier this week, however, they claimed the beta program had been delayed and is now slated to kick off on October 24. Since Samsung has now officially confirmed that the beta program is coming soon, there is a good chance that it will go live on Thursday in South Korea and a few other countries.

Once Samsung kicks off the Android 10 beta program for the two phones, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners will be able to enroll in the program using the Samsung Members app. Along with Android 10 goodies, the update will also let Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners test out some new One UI features such as an updated design, enhanced Dark mode, new Focus mode that lets you pause apps temporarily, and other digital wellbeing features.