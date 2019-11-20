What you need to know
- The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 9 is now live in South Korea and the UK.
- Samsung's first One UI 2.0 beta build for the Galaxy Note 9 brings all the standard Android 10 features, along with several improvements to the company's custom Android skin.
- To download the update, you will first have to sign up for the beta program from the Samsung Members app.
A month after kicking off the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung today added the Galaxy Note 9 to the beta program. The first Android 10 beta update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available (via SamMobile) for download in South Korea as well as the UK. In the coming days, we expect the beta update to become available for users in the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, India, and a few other countries.
If you live in the UK or South Korea, you can now try out the Android 10 beta build for your Galaxy Note 9 by signing up for the beta program in the Samsung Members app. After you have signed up, you will be able to download it from Settings > Software update.
The Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 9 comes with all the new Android 10 features as well as the improvements that Samsung is bringing with One UI 2.0. Some of the key highlights include an enhanced dark mode that now extends to the home screen, changes to the Smart Lock screen, new Digital Wellbeing tools, as well as refinements to the UI design.
As confirmed by a Samsung Community Manager recently, the company will be kicking off the Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ sometime next week.
