What you need to know
- A new report claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will go on sale before the Galaxy S11 series phones.
- The company's second foldable phone is expected to debut at an Unpacked event in mid-February, along with the Galaxy S11 series.
- Rumors suggest the Fold 2 will have a clamshell form factor and carry a price tag of around $1,000.
Several rumors have suggested recently that the Galaxy Fold successor will be unveiled at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event in February, alongside the company's Galaxy S11 series phones. Now, a new report from South Korea's Yonhap News Agency claims the second foldable Galaxy smartphone may actually go on sale before the Galaxy S11.
The South Korean technology giant is said to be in talks with three of the country's major mobile carriers to release the Galaxy Fold 2 in February. Unlike the Galaxy S11 lineup, the Galaxy Fold successor is reportedly going to be made available for sale "immediately" after its official unveiling. However, it remains to be seen if the phone will also go on sale in markets outside South Korea before the end of February.
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone is expected to have a clamshell form factor with a hole-punch display. Purported live images of the device that had surfaced online recently suggest it will have a flat display with relatively "thick" bezels and just two rear-facing cameras.
While the hardware specs of the Galaxy Fold successor haven't been revealed yet, it is rumored that the phone will have the same 108MP primary camera and 5x optical zoom lens as the Galaxy S11. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to be significantly more affordable than its predecessor, with a price tag of around $1,000.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
