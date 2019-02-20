While the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold were certainly the highlights of Samsung's Unpacked event, the company also unveiled a few new wearables in the form of the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds.

Let's first talk about the Galaxy Watch Active. As the name suggests, this is a sporty take on the Galaxy Watch that was released late last year.

The Galaxy Watch Active features a tiny 1.1-inch 360 x 360 full-color always-on-display that's covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It's powered by the Exynos 9110 dual-core processor, has 768Mb of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 230 mAh battery. It's running Samsung's Tizen OS 4.0 just like the regular Galaxy Watch, has 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, and NFC for Samsung Pay.

Tying into the "Active" name, some of the highlight features include stress level monitoring, auto-detect exercises, and starting March 15, users will be able to track their blood pressure using the My BP Lab app.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be available for purchase on March 8 in the U.S. for just $200.

Galaxy Fit

Next on the list, we've got the Galaxy Fit. The Galaxy Fit is kind of a spiritual successor to 2017's Gear Fit 2, featuring a fitness-band design that Samsung likely hopes will be able to take on trackers like the Fitbit Charge 3.

The Galaxy Fit can automatically track exercises, allows you to manually keep tabs on over 90 different workout activities, has built-in sleep tracking, and supports notifications from your smartphone. What's really interesting, however, is that the Galaxy Fit is powered by something called "Realtime OS." We aren't sure how this differs from Tizen, so we'll have to dive deeper into that when we get our hands on the Galaxy Fit.

Samsung hasn't announced any pricing details, but we do know that it'll be launching in Q2 2019.

Galaxy Buds