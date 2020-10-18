Leaks around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S30 (a.k.a. Galaxy S21) are coming thick and fast. Following recent rumors last week of the phones entering mass-production earlier than ever, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has revealed the design of the Galaxy S30 on his Voice page. Hemmerstoffer, who also goes by @OnLeaks, published CAD renders of an S30 with a 6.2-inch display, hole-punch selfie camera and more uniform bezels than the Galaxy S20 . These kinds of renders have proven to be accurate in the past, and Hemmerstoffer has a solid track record.

Around the back of the Galaxy S30, there's a new-style camera module that seems to extend from the phone's outer frame. Dimensions are quoted as being 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm (or 9.0mm with the camera bump), making the S30 slightly wider than the S20, but otherwise very close in size to its predecessor.

Hemmerstoffer says the phone is due to arrive earlier than ever for a Galaxy S flagship, specifically in January of 2021. Android Central can independently confirm from our own sources that the next Galaxy S flagships are currently slated to launch in January. Three models are expected, including a top-end successor to the Galaxy S20 Ultra featuring an S Pen stylus and new camera capabilities.

A January arrival for the Galaxy S30, combined with a mid-November debut for Apple's top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max, would see the Apple and Samsung flagships launching closer together than ever before. While the immediately post-holiday period isn't typically seen as a great time to launch new products in the West, Samsung may be looking to capitalize on delays to its rival's 2020 handsets with this earlier launch.