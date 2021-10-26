Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

Rumor has it

New rumor claims Samsung's Galaxy S22 will have an iPhone 13-like design

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are both tipped to feature flat displays.
Babu Mohan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Purple FallSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will both have a similar design to the iPhone 13.
  • Both phones are tipped to have a flat display with "symmetrical bezels."
  • Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 series sometime in Q1 2022.

Samsung's next Android flagship will look a lot like the iPhone 13, according to a new tweet from tipster Ice Universe. The tipster claims both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will look like the iPhone 13 without a notch.

Both the phones will apparently feature flat displays with symmetrical bezels. Since no other details have been revealed so far, it remains unclear just how similar the two phones will be to the iPhone 13.

While no renders of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ have surfaced online yet, we did get our first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra last month. The leaked renders revealed a design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Note series phones, with a boxy frame and a dedicated S Pen slot.

Besides shedding light on the design of the Galaxy S22 and S22+, the tipster has also posted new information about the camera specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per Ice Universe, the follow-up to Samsung's best Android phone will use a 108MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens.

The sensor is claimed to be an improved version of the ISOCELL HM3 used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It will be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP periscope lens with 10x zoom, and a second telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to make its global debut sometime in February this year. Samsung's value-focused Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, is rumored to be unveiled in January.

