The new leak also confirms previous reports of the Galaxy S21's rather unique design with the camera bump overflowing the upper left corner and blending into the frame itself.

As expected, there will be three variants of the Galaxy S21, including the regular Galaxy S21, the S21+, and the S21 Ultra. All three versions will come with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and the latest Snapdragon 875 processor or the Exynos 2100, depending on the region. Before you get your pitchforks out, the Exynos 2100 will reportedly be "on-par or better than the Snapdragon 875" in raw power and efficiency.

However, according to an exclusive new report from Android Police , the Galaxy S21 series' full list of specs and features has been leaked and are now out in the open.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series hasn't been paricularly shy in terms of leaks as we've already found out about the official press renders as well as the January 14, 2021 announcement date.

The standard Galaxy S21, codenamed O1, will have a 6.2-inch 120Hz FHD+ LTPS display, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera system including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. It'll be available in four different colors, including Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White. Based on the report, the regular S21 might have a plastic rear cover design.

The Galaxy S21+, codenamed T2, comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ LTPS display, a sizable 4,800 mAh battery, and the same triple camera system as the standard Galaxy S21. The S21+ will have three different color options but in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. Unlike the S21, it is unknown if the S21+ will have a plastic rear cover design as well.

Finally, the largest Galaxy S21 Ultra, codenamed P3, has a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display will have a peak brightness of 1600 nits and a staggering 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. And, as rumored, the S21 Ultra will have S Pen support, but the stylus itself will not be included in the box.

The Ultra variant will have a 5,000 mAh battery as well as a quad-camera system consisting of a 108MP main sensor (2nd gen), 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP 3x optical, and a 10MP 10x optical lens. The S21 Ultra will have fewer color options than the standard S21 and the S21+, coming in only Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. The Ultra is confirmed to have a glass rear cover design.

Not surprisingly, all three versions of the Galaxy S21 will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. Also, while the variants may have different camera systems, all versions will be capable of 4K/60fps video recording, Super Steady stabilization, and an option for 8K/30fps, which is an upgrade over the 8K/24fps option on the S20 and Note20 series.

Overall, the S21 series doesn't seem to be a significant leap over other flagship phones at the moment; however, we'll have to see what else Samsung has up its sleeves on January 14, 2021.