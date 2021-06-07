Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

  • A new report out of South Korea claims the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be more affordable than its predecessor.
  • It could start at around KRW 700,000 ($630).
  • The Galaxy S20 FE was launched at KRW 899,800 ($810) in South Korea last year.

Samsung's next 'Fan Edition' phone could be more affordable than expected, according to a new report out of South Korea. A few new renders of the upcoming phone have also surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Herald Corp claims the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced somewhere between KRW 700,000 ($630) and KRW 800,000 ($720). For reference, last year's Galaxy S20 FE was launched at KRW 899,800 ($810) in South Korea. The information certainly doesn't come as a surprise, as the vanilla Galaxy S21 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S20.

Since the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be similar to the Galaxy S21 in a number of areas, the highly competitive price tag could make it one of the most popular Android phones of 2021. Instead of being a direct successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, however, the S21 FE will apparently be a "follow-up" to the Galaxy Note 20.

While most of the key tech specs of the Galaxy S21 FE are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest the phone will arrive with a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which can be found under the hood of nearly all the best Android phones released so far this year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Render Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Render Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Render Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Render Evan Blass

Source: Evan Blass

As can be seen in the renders above, the phone will have a triple-camera setup at the rear. The setup is rumored to include a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. As for color options, the latest renders suggest the S21 FE will be available in Black, Purple, Olive Green, and White.

