Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event set for February 20 in San Francisco

As CES comes to a close, Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy S10 will take place on February 20 in San Francisco, kicking off at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. That's 5 days earlier than the Galaxy S9 launch event, which lets the Galaxy S10 stand on its won at a solo event before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off in Barcelona the following week.

A perfect way to launch into MWC 2019.

Samsung has always dabbled around the MWC trade show with its Galaxy S Unpacked events, but doing the event the day before (or day of) most people leave for the show will provide for an interesting week of the entire mobile industry getting together to talk about the Galaxy S10. Hosting its own event separate from any trade show follows what Samsung did with the Galaxy Note 9, and is also fitting considering this is the 10th iteration of the Galaxy S line of phones.

Many of the details of the Galaxy S10 have already been revealed, but Samsung always has a few treats and tricks waiting for us at an Unpacked event. Beyond finally seeing everything the new Galaxy S has to offer, there's a chance we may learn more about Samsung's teased Galaxy X foldable phone ... though a full reveal is most certainly going to wait for later in the year.

We're just as excited as you are to see the latest Samsung flagship, and you can count on us to be on the ground at Unpacked 2019 to bring you all of the Galaxy S10 news you crave.