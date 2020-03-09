Today's Note Galaxy Note 10+ Plenty of specs and features for years to come While we are excited to see what Samsung has to offer with the Note 20 later this year, that doesn't dismiss the fact that the Note 10 is still one heck of a phone. Between its AMOLED display, flagship performance, and reliable triple rear cameras, there's plenty to like. Now that the Note 10's been out for a while, it's not uncommon to find solid promotions/deals for it. $1,099 at Amazon

There will be at least two models

For most Notes that have come out, Samsung's released one model and called it good at that. Last year, however, Samsung went all out with three versions of the Note — including the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more We anticipate Samsung will stick with this strategy for the Note 20, but it's not currently clear how it'll work. 5G is expected to be a core feature for the Note 20 just like it is on the S20, so we shouldn't have a 5G-specific model like we did last year. As such, this could mean we only get a Note 20 and Note 20+. Then again, Samsung could throw in a third model as it did with the S20 and include a Note 20 Ultra. It's too early to know for sure, but as we learn more, we'll update this page accordingly. Let's talk design

As of right now, we don't know what the Galaxy Note 20 will look like. We imagine CAD renders of the phone will leak in the next few months, but for the time being, we don't have anything to work with. That said, we can make some educated guesses about what the Note 20 will look like. Samsung's stuck with a pretty consistent design language for the last few years, and for the Note 20, we aren't anticipating a significant design refresh. We're bound to get a large display with curved edges, at least three rear cameras, and a metal/glass construction. A patent from February suggested that the Note 20 could be equipped with a waterfall display that would offer a more drastically-curved display than we've ever seen on a Note, but Samsung's reduction of curved edges on the S20 indicates otherwise. Flagship specs should be present

Moving on to specs, this is another area in which details are quite scarce. However, just like the unknown design, there are a few things we're quite certain we'll see on the Note 20. The Note is always powered by the latest-available Qualcomm processor, meaning the Note 20 will offer the Snapdragon 865. We'd also expect at least 12GB of RAM, with an upgrade option to go all the way to 16GB. Samsung impressed last year by making 256GB the base storage amount for the Note 10, but according to a leaked model number for the Note 20 (SM-N9821), this year's phone will come with just 128GB. That's still plenty of space for most people, but a 50% year-over-year decrease isn't exactly something we're excited about. The 120Hz AMOLED display from the S20 will more than likely make its way to the Note 20, as should Samsung's new zooming tech for its cameras. An August release is expected

We know you're probably eager to get your hands on the Note 20, but we still have quite some time to wait before it'll be here. Samsung often releases the Note in August, as evident by the past few launches: Galaxy Note 10 — Released August 23, 2019

Galaxy Note 9 — Released August 24, 2018

Galaxy Note 8 — Released September 15, 2017

Galaxy Note 7 — Released August 19, 2016 Another August launch seems likely, though if Coronavirus keeps up its disruptive nature, it's possible it'll be pushed back to September or later. The Note 20 won't be cheap

Smartphone prices have been continually rising, and unfortunately for your wallet, that trend is bound to carry over to the Note 20. Looking back on the prices of past Notes, here's how things have changed between the previous three models: Galaxy Note 8 — $930

Galaxy Note 9 — $1,000

Galaxy Note 10 — $950

Galaxy Note 10+ — $1,100 Samsung really went all-out with price hikes this year with the S20, with the base S20 costing $1,000 and the S20 Ultra starting at $1,400. In other words, the Note 20 will be expensive. We don't know exactly how expensive, but something beyond the $1,000 threshold seems inevitable. Don't want to wait? Just get the Note 10

We fully expect the Note 20 to be one of the best phones of 2020, but if you're shopping for a handset right now and don't feel like waiting until August to make a decision, the Note 10 and Note 10+ are both excellent devices that are more than worth a look. Even by 2020 standards, the Note 10 lineup has plenty to like. The Snapdragon 855 processor is more than capable for all of your apps and games, the AMOLED display tech looks fantastic even with the slower 60Hz refresh rate, and the triple rear cameras are more than adequate for snapping Instagram pictures. On top of all that, it's quite common to find deals and promotions on the Note 10 that bring its price down quite a bit.