Best wireless chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in 2022
By Ara Wagoner , Namerah Saud Fatmi published
The best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Note 20 are consistent, stylish, and speedy. They should never make you guess whether your phone is lined up properly, nor should they leave you waiting and waiting on a sluggish 5W charge instead of Samsung's Fast Charge wireless profiles. These are the best and brightest wireless chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, whether you need something light and nimble for your cubicle at work or a sturdy stand for your nightstand.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
This is just about the only charger that actually charges the Note 20 at 15W since most third-party 15W chargers use a different protocol than Samsung's Fast Charge 2.0. These perks alone make this our top pick for the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 wireless chargers.
Anker PowerWave Alloy
While most wireless chargers are still powered by Qualcomm QuickCharge, this well-made Anker charger lets you use QC or Power Delivery, so basically, any fast charger in your house will work with it.
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad, Fast Charge 2.0
If you have a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds and a Note 20, this pad is perfectly suited to charging both at the same time. The right-hand pad is sculpted, so it's easier to align smaller accessories, and both pads can wirelessly charge a phone.
Spigen SteadiBoost Flex
Can't decide if you want a vertical stand or a flat charging pad? Get you a charger that can do both! Spigen's convertible stand will charge the Note 20 at 10W whether you use it propped up or lying down.
Ampere Unravel 3+1
Few Qi chargers accept Power Delivery input, but the Unravel needs that higher power to charge three devices at 10W at the same time. You can also rearrange it as a stand or accordion-fold it to save desk space.
NANAMI 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger 2 Pack
This phenomenally thin pad is great for crowded desks and tiny nightstands. You get two 10-W Qi charging pads and two 3.3-feet USB Type-C cables making this an excellent value buy.
Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger (10,000mAh)
The 25W wireless charging speed of this Samsung charger is super fast. You get the perks of being able to use it as a power bank when you're traveling and a wireless charging pad when you're safe at home.
INIU 15W Charging Stand with Sleep-Friendly Light
If you usually charge your phone while sleeping, this 15W charging stand from INIU will come in handy. It features a sleep-friendly adaptive LED indicator that glows brightly when the sun is up but automatically dims down at night.
What are the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Note 20?
There are multitudes of wireless chargers out there, but if you want to charge the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at the full 15W Samsung advertises, you'll have to stick to first-party chargers like the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand. 15W charging is only supported by a handful of Samsung phones — from the Galaxy S10 series to the Note 20 series — and as such, there's only one Samsung wireless charge model so far to support it.
If you're happy charging at 10W instead, your options absolutely explode. If your Note 20 came with Galaxy Buds — or you used that pre-order credit for a Galaxy Watch Active 2 — then you'll probably want to opt for the Samsung Duo Pad so you can charge both devices easily without wires covering your nightstand. There's also a plethora of inexpensive wireless chargers like the Nanami Fast Wireless Charger that are perfect for plopping on your desk or in the living room so you can top off while watching TV with the family.
Just keep in mind most of these chargers need a Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 charger to power them if they don't have a wall plug in the box. The chargers that Samsung phones used to come with, the ones with USB-A, are perfect for these if you still have them laying around, but if you don't. QC 3.0 chargers are plentiful and affordable these days.
If you have issues with your wireless charger, make sure your case isn't too thick to inhibit wireless charging. If it is, you might need to consider grabbing a new case that isn't as bulky!
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.