If you’re looking for a new Android phone, you might be considering Samsung Galaxy. The S series models come in different variants, the Ultra being the high-end option. The latest model is the Samsung Galaxy S24, but you can save by going with an older model or, conversely, get the best of the best if you decide to wait for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra fare? We can only speculate based on rumors and leaks, but if you’re wondering if it’s worth going older or waiting and paying more, we’re here to help. Before you choose, check out all the great Black Friday sales, including ones on existing Samsung Galaxy phones, which could sway your decision.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Looks and basics

When it comes to how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks, this is all speculation. Based on leaked renders, it appears to have a larger screen that some think could hover around 6.9 inches, a smidge larger than the 6.8-inch screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (and S24 Ultra, for that matter). It may also be lighter in weight with curved edges for easier handling, along with flat sides and front and skinnier bezels.

It's likely that the phone will have the same armor aluminum frame with a titanium option that the current generation Galaxy S24 Ultra has combined with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. As with the other Galaxy Ultra models, the expectation is that it will come with an S Pen as well.

The screen will probably be the same M13 OLED, with a brightness comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24, given this. Cameras will likely be vertically stacked, as has been the case with Galaxy devices.

Sources indicate the phone will come in Titanium Black, Blue, and Green, with possible Samsung-exclusive colors being Jade, Blue/Black, and Pink.

No basic specs have been confirmed for the device, but it would make sense that they at least match the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, if not surpass it. This would mean a display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, multiple storage options with no microSD card slot, and an IP68 rating.

The expectation is that the battery will be the same 5,000mAh battery as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 45W fast charging, but that a more efficient GPU could result in it lasting longer. It will likely support wireless charging as well, possibly at just 15W, unless there’s some improvement in that respect. Since many other phones support faster wireless charging, it would be a great move for Samsung to up the ante here with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Now comes the big question: when will it be available? While Samsung has only confirmed early 2025, many suspect that the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its sister models will launch on January 23, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. By the time you can actually get your hands on one, it will likely be early February.

Now, let’s look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It comes with a polished metal armor aluminum frame with repurposed glass and PET film. Finished in Earth tones like Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, and Samsung exclusives Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red, you’ll get lots of fun color options with this phone.

The 6.8-inch 3,088 x 1,440 screen is Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as well, so it’s just as durable in this respect. It also boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Since we don’t know the resolution or screen rate of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we can only assume it will be just as good, if not better. The same goes for the IP68 rating.

In his review, Android Central’s Nicholas Sutrich says the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen is “super bright and ultra-crisp” and loves features like Vision Booster that help boost it in direct sunlight. He does notice, however, that the raised camera lenses are dust magnets.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging via Wireless Powershare. Sutrich said at the time of his review that battery life was the best he’d seen among flagship phones to date, easily getting two days per charge. However, the phone charges at a snail’s pace, which is the trade-off.

Available with a Samsung S Pen for doodling, taking notes, and highlighting, Sutrich likes that the edges are less curved than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, so it’s easier to write close to the side with the S Pen. You’ll get 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage with no memory card slot for expansion. There’s also Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers, NFC, support for up to Android 17, and security updates through 2028.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison. Keep in mind that these specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25 are not yet confirmed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra OS Android 15 Android 13 (updateable) Colors Black, Blue, Green (Samsung exclusive Jade, Blue/Black, Pink) (rumored) Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream (Samsung exclusive Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red Screen Size 6.9 inches (rumored) 6.8 inches Screen Resolution Unknown 3,088 x 1,440 Screen Type OLED (rumored) Dynamic AMOLED Refresh Rate Adaptive 120Hz (assumed) Adaptive 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (rumored) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB (rumored) 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (assumed) 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Cameras Unknown (rumored 50MP ultra-wide) 200MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP selfie, 10MP telephoto (10x optical zoom), 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) Speakers Stereo Speakers (assumed) Stereo Speakers Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes (assumed) Yes Bluetooth 5.3 (assumed) 5.3 Water Resistant IP68 (assumed) IP68 (assumed) Cellular 5G 5G Size Unknown 6.4 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches Weight Unknown 233 grams

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Features, functions, and performance

Here’s where things get interesting. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be coming loaded with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which would mark a significant jump in performance and battery efficiency. This chipset would also be able to better support AI features.

Speaking of which, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will certainly come with all the same Galaxy AI features as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the potential for more. We don’t yet, however, know what those additional features could be. One rumored feature is new parental controls, while another is the possibility of a version of the Bixby voice assistant with generative AI. Both would be pretty cool additions if they pan out.

If the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the same 5,000mAh battery, it could mean shorter battery life or slower charging. There are rumors, however, of a new AI battery feature that could work in the background to help conserve battery life. This could at least ensure that the Galaxy S25 Ultra runs for as long as the Galaxy S24 Ultra per charge.

Launching with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7, this new version of One UI is suspected to include some significant upgrades. This may include a new visual style, more customization options, and new icons. Some sources also speculate that there could be new animations similar to what’s found in the OnePlus Oxygen OS 15. This new OS could launch before the end of 2024 and will likely be available as an upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S24 as well, though it’s unclear if it will work with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

There are suspicions that Samsung could increase the RAM from 12GB to a whopping 16GB, further affording a fast, efficient, and seamless experience. It’s also expected that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue Samsung’s trend of offering seven years of OS and security updates, which means it will be relevant for years to come.

Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra arrived loaded with Android 13, but it is updateable to Android 15 and beyond (once the update rolls out), supported through Android 17 and up to 2028 with security updates.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is fairly powerful already but won’t be as powerful as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if the rumors hold true. It comes loaded with all the usual Samsung AI goodies, so you’ll still get a wonderful AI experience with this phone. However, some of the newer AI features, whatever they may be, may not be supported by this device.

The phone has either 8GB or 12GB RAM, so if the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra does increase this to 16GB, it might be the reason to upgrade for better overall performance and responsiveness. This is especially true for multitaskers and mobile gamers.

With that said, Sutrich was pleased with the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for gaming, joking that it doesn’t “turn into molten lava” when he tries to play a game for more than 20 minutes. He lauds the chipset for doing a better job of cooling the phone, even when pushing mobile graphics to the limit.

Sutrich loves features like Bixby Text Call, which works like Google Assistant call screening on Pixel phones but allows you to actually type messages to the person and have Bixby read them back. The transcription on both ends, he says, is “phenomenal.” However, it didn’t effectively filter our spam callers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: How good are the cameras?

Of course, we don’t yet know the details of the cameras in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but there is some chatter around this already. Some believe there may be a shift to Sony sensors, but the resolution and options may be comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

But there are rumors about major camera improvements, including a potential upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens from 12MP to 50MP, a major difference. There is also talk of a variable telephoto lens, but what that means is unclear. It could reference the ability to adjust focal length, which would allow for smoother zooming when shooting videos.

Some suspect the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may only have three cameras total, forgoing a telephoto lens altogether, and offering a 3x crop zoom instead. That said, leaked renders refute these rumors, showing the device with more than three rear camera sensors. We won’t know more, however, until the phone officially launches.

What we can be sure of is that you’ll be able to use all the same Galaxy AI features and photo and video capturing and editing functions.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it comes equipped with a pro-grade camera system including a 200MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP selfie, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

It has features like nightography for better low light photos, night portrait, astro hyperlapse, expert RAW mode, and multiple exposures. It’s expected that all these same features will carry over to the new phone as well.

You can read all about Sutrich’s experience with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera in his dedicated camera review for the phone. But to sum it up, he finds that the 200MP main camera yields photos with “exquisite detail” but the shutter is slow to respond. And you’ll get inconsistent results, which might sometimes include a loss of detail or something blown out in a photo.

He does, however, love the front-facing camera, portrait mode, and macro camera, calling them the best in this respect of any Android phone he had tested to date (when the review was originally written back in 2023).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra, the decision is an interesting one. If you can wait, you’re better off doing so because you’ll certainly get a better phone with more powerful specs in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. We’re not far off from its launch date, so you can start counting the days on the calendar. However, you will pay a lot more for it.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be available for a good deal. If you’re on a budget and you find it for a great price, especially during Black Friday, it’s a worthwhile upgrade from a much older phone. But you’re better off going with the current model, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, instead, which you may also find on sale. Chances are, you might find it for a deal that brings the price down to even less than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in which case, it’s a no-brainer.

If you want the most powerful Samsung Galaxy phone available, waiting a short time will pay off because there are big expectations for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Chief among these is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is almost a certainty for this model. If that combines with better cameras, more RAM, new AI features, more efficient and/or faster charging battery, and a sleeker design, it makes sense to wait.

With that said, if you need something yesterday, go with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s the best option available right now for a relatively decent price. Even if you decide on this phone, waiting might be ideal because the price will probably come down with this model once the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is released. If you want to widen your options, consider our picks for the best Android phones, which include both Samsung Galaxy models and ones from other brands as well.

