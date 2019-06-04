The Galaxy Home, Samsung's smart speaker that was announced nearly ten months ago, just got one step closer to a proper release date.

The Galaxy Home speaker, which will be the center of Samsung's home appliances, is planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year.

According to other Samsung executives, the "mid-second half of the year" is believed to translate to a Q3 2019 launch.

If you recall, that's a bit later than Samsung's original plan to launch the Galaxy Home during the first half of 2019. It's unclear what the holdup is, but hopefully, this is a sign that we're finally getting closer to being able to buy and use the thing.

Speaking of the Galaxy Home, we got word last month that Samsung's also working on a smaller, more affordable version of the speaker to go along with the regular one. We don't know if this small Galaxy Home will launch alongside the main one, and I honestly don't care. I just want Samsung to release something so we can see what a Samsung-made smart speaker is like.

Samsung made a big emphasis on sound quality when it debuted the Galaxy Home alongside the Note 9 last August, and considering Bixby will be the virtual assistant of choice, here's to hoping the speakers are good enough to make up for Bixby's shortcomings.

Lenovo Smart Clock review: The bedside alarm that gets you