Samsung's Galaxy Fold finally went on sale in South Korea and select European countries earlier this month, nearly seven months after its official unveiling. In the U.S., the smartphone is slated to go on sale from September 27.

While the Galaxy Fold will only be available to consumers in select markets and in limited quantities, a new report from SamMobile claims Samsung's next foldable smartphone will see a wider release. Samsung will apparently release its next foldable smartphone worldwide, including in markets such as North America and China. The information is certainly not surprising, as the Galaxy Fold, despite its early problems and a steep price tag, is reportedly seeing higher demand than the company had expected.

The next Galaxy Fold, which is said to bear the model number SM-F700F, may also be more affordable. Needless to say, a lower price tag will help make the device more popular among consumers. To help keep the price down, the device is tipped to feature 256GB internal storage instead of 512GB on the Galaxy Fold.

A report published by Bloomberg earlier this month had claimed the next foldable phone from Samsung will have a 6.7-inch inner display and will shrink to a "compact square" when folded down. The device is expected to be introduced early next year, possibly alongside the Galaxy S11 series.