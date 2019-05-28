Yet another delay for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It looks as if the Galaxy Fold won't launch in June , but the release date may be announced by the end of next month. According to a Samsung Electronics official:

The release schedule has not been decided, and we are in a position to announce the launch schedule in a few weeks.

Initially scheduled for release on April 26, Samsung was forced to delay the global launch of the device indefinitely. The delay came after several tech journalists encountered issues with the initial units. The problems ranged from debris finding its way between the display and body, to the screen outright failing.

Samsung was set to release its new groundbreaking foldable phone in June after delays from issues with its design. Unfortunately, it is taking longer than Samsung thought to fix the problems with the device.

As a result, Samsung recalled all the units and began an investigation on how to prevent these problems on its new $2000 phone. After a thorough investigation into the issues, Samsung has made a couple of changes to the design of the Galaxy Fold.

First, it has decided to tuck the protective layer above the screen underneath the body of the device. That should prevent users from removing it and causing the screen to fail, such as many tech journalists did. Second, Samsung is narrowing the gap between the screen and the body of the device. Hopefully, that will help prevent debris from getting trapped in there.

The delays keep adding up for Samsung's most innovative phone in years, but that's better than launching a defective product. Thoughts of the exploding Note 7 come to mind.

In the meantime, customers are becoming frustrated waiting for their pre-ordered phone to ship. That's why Best Buy recently canceled all pre-orders. Even Samsung sent out an email requiring customers to confirm or risk having them be canceled.

