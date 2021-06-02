The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds were great when they first released and still hold up. Right now you can get the earbuds in white or red for a low price of $89.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest direct discount ever on any version of the Buds Plus, and the deal is $10 better than black and $20 better than blue. The earbuds do sell for as much as $150 regularly, although the average street price is closer to $110. Either way, you're saving a lot today.

The members of the Galaxy Buds lineup are some of our favorite Samsung earbuds, and we gave the Buds Plus 4 out of 5 stars with a Recommended badge in our review. Daniel Bader said these earbuds have "...no major flaws, no huge downsides, and a price and feature set in line with much of the competition." He added, "...they do everything pretty well, and if you're a Samsung user, their seamless integration with the company's Galaxy phones make them irresistible." Plus the earbuds are now compatible with iOS as well so anyone can use them.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the first thing you probably wonder about is battery life. These earbuds will last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, which is huge compared to the competition. They also come with a wireless charging case, which can add another 11 hours before you even have to plug in anywhere. The sophistication of the battery lets you take advantage of fast charge, too, getting a full hour of playtime after just a three minute charge. That's great if you forgot to charge and just need a quick burst for your workout or commute to work.

The earbuds also have great noise isolation, not letting you get distracted by anything when you want to sink into your music. Turn on Ambient Aware when you need to hear more of the outside world, like the traffic or a co-worker who's trying to start a conversation.