Samsung's upcoming successor to the Galaxy A52 5G could be making its debut soon. The Galaxy A53 5G has popped up in a Google Play Console listing, revealing its key specs and design (via MySmartPrice).

The phone will apparently be powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset, corroborating previous leaks and rumors. Interestingly, the listing only shows a model with 6GB of RAM. However, it's unlikely that this will be the phone's only memory configuration when it becomes available. Recent rumors previously suggested an 8GB variant was in the works as well.

This isn't the first time we've heard about this device, as previous rumors have shed light on the mid-range handset. Earlier this month, official-looking renders of Samsung's next contender for the best budget Android phones surfaced. It would reportedly have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Inside, the Galaxy A53 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging speeds. On the optics side of things, the phone's renders previously revealed a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 5MP auxiliary sensors. A 32MP camera might also occupy the hole-punch cutout on the front.

The upcoming device will likely run Android 12 out of the box. It remains unknown when Samsung plans to announce the phone, though it's safe to expect its appearance at this year's Mobile World Congress, where the South Korean tech giant will hold an event.