What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A53 5G has received TENAA certification.
- The TENAA listing has revealed nearly all the key specs of the device.
- The mid-ranger will have a 6.46-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery.
We got our first look at the design of Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G in November last year, courtesy of CAD-based renders shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The upcoming mid-ranger has now been certified by TENAA. The listing for the Galaxy A53 5G on the regulator's website not only includes images of the phone but also a few of its key specs.
Per the TENAA listing, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have an octa-core chip under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. While the name of the chipset isn't mentioned in the listing, rumors suggest the phone will use an all-new Exynos 1200 chipset. The unannounced chip apparently uses two high-performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six efficiency-oriented cores running at 2.0 GHz.
The Galaxy A53 is said to feature a 6.46-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 32MP selfie camera housed within a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a quad-lens setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two auxiliary 5MP sensors.
While the camera specs of the Galaxy A53 appear to be largely similar to the Galaxy A52 5G, the phone could pack a larger battery. The Galaxy A53 5G's TENAA listing suggests it will come equipped with a 5000mAh battery. We expect it to support 25W wired charging, just like the best Samsung phones. The listing also seems to confirm the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.
The TENAA certification suggests the phone is likely to be officially unveiled sometime in the near future. Since the Galaxy A52 5G was announced in March last year, there's a good chance that Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy A53 sometime later this quarter.
