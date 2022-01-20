We got our first look at the design of Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G in November last year, courtesy of CAD-based renders shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The upcoming mid-ranger has now been certified by TENAA. The listing for the Galaxy A53 5G on the regulator's website not only includes images of the phone but also a few of its key specs.

Per the TENAA listing, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have an octa-core chip under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. While the name of the chipset isn't mentioned in the listing, rumors suggest the phone will use an all-new Exynos 1200 chipset. The unannounced chip apparently uses two high-performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six efficiency-oriented cores running at 2.0 GHz.

The Galaxy A53 is said to feature a 6.46-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 32MP selfie camera housed within a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a quad-lens setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two auxiliary 5MP sensors.