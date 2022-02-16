Despite plenty of companies pulling out of in-person attendance, MWC 2022 must go on. On the heels of its Galaxy S22 launch, Samsung is giving us a taste of what we can expect from its Galaxy lineup at MWC.

The company pushed out its Galaxy MWC Event invitation for "new era of connected devices," with a show animation of its range of products, including phones, foldables, smartwatches, tablets, and PCs. The teaser itself is pretty vague, but the company subsequently published another MWC teaser which provides a bit more insight into what we can expect.

Hark-Sang Kim, Samsung's executive vice president and head of its New Computing R&D team, said Samsung would unveil the next generation Galaxy Book at MWC. He was light on details for the device but touted its performance and battery life thanks to Samsung's work with Intel. We can also expect it will run Windows 11.

Kim also spoke about how Samsung is committed to bridging its devices together for a seamless experience. This includes One UI Book 4, which gives Windows 11 a visual makeover to look more like its other Galaxy devices running Android. However, it sounds like Samsung is set to unveil new ways that its devices will work across the Galaxy ecosystem, from the PC to the best Android phones and more.

Samsung already does a pretty good job of this, for example bringing One UI Watch to its Galaxy Watch 4, allowing for seamless interactions between the watch and Galaxy smartphones. Samsung has also released new updates for the watch that builds on that connectivity.

That said, we'll be tuning into Samsung's MWC event, which will stream on Samsung's YouTube channel on February 27 at a p.m. ET.