What you need to know
- Alleged official images of Samsung's Galaxy A53 have leaked.
- The phone is tipped to come with an Exynos 1200 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be announced soon, alongside a few other 2022 A-series devices.
Last month, a major leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A53 5G. The first official renders of the mid-ranger have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.de.
As suggested by previously leaked renders of the Galaxy A53, the phone will not bring any radical changes in the design department. It will have a similar centered hole-punch cutout on the front and a rectangular camera bump on the back.
The WinFuture report also confirms that the upcoming mid-ranger will be powered by an all-new octa-core Exynos chipset, which is likely to be called the Exynos 1200. The chip will reportedly have two high-performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six efficiency-focused cores running at 1.8 GHz. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of RAM. And unlike the Galaxy S22 series phones, the Galaxy A53 is tipped to include a microSD card slot as well.
On the back of the phone will be a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 5MP auxiliary sensors. As for selfies, the Galaxy A53 is tipped to have a 32MP camera on the front — just like its the Galaxy A52 5G.
The phone is also said to pack a large 5,000mAh battery with support for identical 25W charging speeds as the best Samsung phones. It is also expected to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and NFC.
