Samsung is known for routinely switching execs to new roles, and the South Korean brand is now making another management reshuffle. The manufacturer is promoting Roh Tae-moon to oversee its mobile business, with the exec previously leading development of the Galaxy lineup.

Samsung is facing increased competition in the smartphone segment, so it is turning to Roh to "present fresh strategies and revitalize the organization." Roh served as a development manager in the Galaxy division and was instrumental in Samsung's recent outsourcing efforts, and at 52 he's the youngest president at Samsung.

The change allows Samsung to be more flexible at identifying potential growth areas as it tries to fend off Chinese rivals. Samsung is still the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, but Huawei is inching ever closer in spite of the U.S. ban.

DJ Koh, meanwhile, will still serve as CEO of the IT & Mobile Communications (IM) business, which includes the mobile unit as well as networking hardware.