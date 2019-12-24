After launching multiple impressive 5G-enabled flagship phones this year, it now looks like Samsung is set to launch its first 5G tablet. A listing for the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is now live on the Samsung Korea website , which essentially confirms the tablet will soon be available for purchase.

As noted by the folks over at SamMobile, Samsung has used the exact same render for both the LTE and 5G versions of the Galaxy Tab S6 on its website, which seems to suggest the two models will be largely identical when it comes to tech specs. The Galaxy Tab S6 Wi-Fi and LTE versions run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Since the Galaxy Tab S6 5G has only been listed on the Samsung Korea website so far, it looks like the tablet will be going on sale in the company's home country first. It will also likely be the world's first 5G-enabled Android tablet, as no other company has confirmed any plans of launching a 5G tablet soon.