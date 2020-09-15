What you need to know
- Samsung has now made One UI 2.5 available to the Galaxy Tab S6.
- It brings new features like wireless DeX and improvements to native apps like Notes.
- The update is available in Germany, bringing the tablets up to the September security update.
Samsung is rolling out One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy Tab S6 (via Android Police). The company had previously promised to roll it out to select handsets, but the exclusion of tablets (or even A-Series phones) didn't mean that it wouldn't come to those, as today's update shows.
One UI 2.5 isn't a huge update — that's reserved for One UI 3.0 which brings Android 11 to Samsung's Galaxies. Instead, it adds several quality-of-life features by way of improvements to the native apps like Notes and Recorder. One UI 2.5 will also bring in wireless DeX to the Tab S6, allowing you to be more productive on the move by casing DeX to any compatible Smart TVs.
If you have a Tab S6 and are in Europe, be on the lookout for firmware builds T860XXU3BTI2 and T865XXU4BTI1, coming to both the LTE and Wi-Fi variants.
