Tomorrow's a big day for Samsung — the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G are all exiting the pre-order stage and officially launching to the public. This is exciting for the fact that people will be able to readily get their hands on the phones, but it also marks the end of Samsung's incredible pre-order offers.

The current slew of pre-order deals end once tomorrow, August 23, rolls around, so if you've been thinking about picking up the Note 10 but haven't yet, now's the time to act.

As a quick reminder, there are two main promotions being offered for pre-orders:

Increased trade-in values on devices, up to $600 for the Galaxy S10, Note 9, Pixel 3, and more.

$100 instant credit when you get the Note 10; $150 credit if you pre-order the Note 10+ or Note 10+ 5G.

You can use that credit to purchase special bundles Samsung's offering exclusively with pre-orders, with some of the highlights being a Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds for $220 or Galaxy Buds and a 10,000 mAh battery pack for $150.

These deals are good through the rest of the day, meaning you still have a few hours to snag them.