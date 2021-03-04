What you need to know
- Walmart is restocking the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at 3pm ET / 12pm PT today.
- Sales will be online-only and you can not purchase one in-store.
- Walmart has previously released stock in 30 minute intervals, so if you miss out at 3pm you may have another chance.
PS5 restocks have been happening with increasingly frequency as of late and now Walmart has announced that the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available online-only starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT today.
If you're still nervous that you may miss out on that brief window to purchase one you can check out our tips for buying a PS5 from Walmart. Make sure you have an account, are signed in, and have the app downloaded for an easy and quick checkout.
While Walmart is only listing the 3pm ET timeslot right now, the retailer has historically sold stock at 30 minute increments, so if you get there a few minutes after three and you see the PS5 is sold out already, you may have another chance soon after. Sales will be online-only with no option to purchase it in-store.
The PS5 has been a hot item and extremely difficult to come across since its launch. Scarce parts and high demand have led to low supply, though millions of people have been lucky enough to get a hold of one already.
Some of the best PS5 games include titles like No Man's Sky, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Control to name just a few. Pick up any one of these great games or use a PlayStation Plus membership to download a few free ones. Every PS5 also comes pre-packed with Astro's Playroom, the perfect game to showcase the technology in the DualSense controller.
