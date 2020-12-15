What you need to know
- Walmart will have the PS5 in-stock starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
- Sales of the PS5 will be online-only, you cannot purchase one in-store.
- Walmart told The Verge that shipments will arrive after December 25, so don't expect to get yours in time for the holiday.
PS5 restock seems to be the theme of the day. After Best Buy quickly sold out of the PS5 this morning, it looks like Walmart has stock going live at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The company made it clear that should you purchase a console today, you will not receive it in time for Christmas. Any PS5 available for shipping will arrive after December 25th.
Next-gen
PlayStation 5
Get it fast while it's in-stock
Following shortly after Best Buy stocked up on the PS5, Walmart will have more in-stock at 3pm ET. Have your wallet ready because as we've seen before, these can sell out within seconds (assuming the site doesn't experience any technical difficulties). Good luck and godspeed.
Sony's PlayStation 5 has been almost impossible to get a hold of this year. Even before its release on November 12, Sony stated that preorder sales of the PS5 sold more in 12 hours than the PS4 did in 12 weeks. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see it's an incredibly popular console.
If you're looking for the best PS5 games and best PS5 headsets you should get to complement your new console, we definitely have some recommendations. Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales lead the charge on PS5 this November and turned out to be fantastic launch titles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Every Galaxy Watch is on sale right now, here's which one's right for you
From the first Watch Active to the latest Galaxy Watch 3, every Samsung watch to bear the Galaxy name is on sale at Amazon right now. Whether you're looking to get fit or simply fight your phone addiction like I am, there's a watch here for you.
You can now span TikTok on Surface Duo for the ultimate binge watch setup
Are you a Surface Duo user that happens to also enjoy TikTok? Good news! The official TikTok app for Android now support spanning on Surface Duo, meaning you can use the app across both displays to see even more content at once. On the left is your search and trending tags, and on the right is the usual TikTok video stream.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.