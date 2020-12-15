PS5 restock seems to be the theme of the day. After Best Buy quickly sold out of the PS5 this morning, it looks like Walmart has stock going live at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The company made it clear that should you purchase a console today, you will not receive it in time for Christmas. Any PS5 available for shipping will arrive after December 25th.

Following shortly after Best Buy stocked up on the PS5, Walmart will have more in-stock at 3pm ET. Have your wallet ready because as we've seen before, these can sell out within seconds (assuming the site doesn't experience any technical difficulties). Good luck and godspeed.

Sony's PlayStation 5 has been almost impossible to get a hold of this year. Even before its release on November 12, Sony stated that preorder sales of the PS5 sold more in 12 hours than the PS4 did in 12 weeks. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see it's an incredibly popular console.

If you're looking for the best PS5 games and best PS5 headsets you should get to complement your new console, we definitely have some recommendations. Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales lead the charge on PS5 this November and turned out to be fantastic launch titles.