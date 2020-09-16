While eagerly anticipate the launch of the PS5, many stores have already set up pre-order notifications for when sales of the console go live. The PS5 boasts a 10.28 TFLOP GPU, a CPU running at 3.5GHz, and a blazing fast solid-state drive (SSD). So what does that mean for you? It means you'll definitely want this console. The PS5 is expected to release on November 12 for $499 while the PS5 Digital Edition launches the same day for $399.

How and when can I preorder a PS5?

Right now you can sign up for preorder notifications from retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and PlayStation itself. the PS5 is expected to go up for preorder tomorrow, though some retailers already have preorders live.

Note: We'll update as soon as we learn more.

What will the PS5 cost?

The PS5 will cost $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition $399. Microsoft is pricing its Xbox Series X at $499 and Xbox Series S $399.

When will the PS5 release?

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is on track to release on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world it will launch on November 19, 2020.

PS5 accessories