Looking to upgrade some of the devices you game with? There are plenty of amazing gaming and PS5 deals ahead of Black Friday, including Amazon's Luna controller, which is currently $20 off of its original price.

While it may not be a first-party device like a DualShock or Xbox controller, Amazon's Luna controller is every bit as capable as the rest, and has some features that may rank it higher than the competition in certain regards. Better yet, the controller is now sitting at $49.99, down from its normal $69.99 price tag. If you're looking for a solid bluetooth gamepad or looking to give Amazon's cloud gaming service a try, this might be for you.

Save $20 on the Amazon Luna controller