What you need to know
- Several photos showing Google's upcoming Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go have surfaced online.
- The photos show the Pixelbook Go in a "Not Pink" color with a unique ribbed back.
- Google will formally unveil the Pixelbook Go at its hardware event in New York City on October 15.
A report published by 9to5Google last month had revealed that a new Google Chromebook called the "Pixelbook Go" will debut alongside the Pixel 4 series at the company's fall hardware event. The folks over at 9to5Google have now got their hands on a Pixelbook Go prototype, giving us a good look at the upcoming Chromebook from nearly every angle.
As can be seen in the photos below, the Pixelbook Go will feature a ribbed back. According to 9to5Google, the ribbed texture feels "somewhat similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog's mount." The top panel, on the other hand, appears to have a matte finish similar to the "Not Pink" Pixel 3.
The Google Pixelbook Go, which will take on Microsoft's Surface Go, will be available in multiple configurations. The Pixelbook Go prototype 9to5Google got its hands on features a 13.3-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core m3 processor, and 8GB of RAM. However, consumers will be able to configure the Chromebook with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4K "Molecular Display." In addition to the "Not Pink" color seen above, the Pixelbook Go will be offered in "Just Black" too.
The Pixelbook Go will also include a Titan C security chip, two USB-C ports, two front-firing speakers, a 2MP front camera with support for Full HD video capture at 60fps, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the upcoming Chromebook will not feature a fingerprint sensor and isn't going to have support for the Pixelbook Pen either.