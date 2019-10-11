A report published by 9to5Google last month had revealed that a new Google Chromebook called the "Pixelbook Go" will debut alongside the Pixel 4 series at the company's fall hardware event. The folks over at 9to5Google have now got their hands on a Pixelbook Go prototype, giving us a good look at the upcoming Chromebook from nearly every angle.

As can be seen in the photos below, the Pixelbook Go will feature a ribbed back. According to 9to5Google, the ribbed texture feels "somewhat similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog's mount." The top panel, on the other hand, appears to have a matte finish similar to the "Not Pink" Pixel 3.